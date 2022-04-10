Fans Choose Camila Cabello & Willow’s ‘Psychofreak’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Camila Cabello and Willow‘s recent collaboration “Psychofreak” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 8) on Billboard, choosing the edgy new single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Psychofreak” brought in 46% of the vote, beating out new music by Charlie Puth (“That’s Hilarious”), Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Lil Baby (“Right On”), Chlöe Bailey (“Treat Me”), and others.

“Psychofreak” finds the former Fifth Harmony member discussing her 2016 split from the group during the track’s second verse. “Everybody says they miss the old me/ I been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” the 25-year-old sings. She confirmed the lyrics were about her leaving Fifth Harmony in an interview with Reuters, and noted that she’s in a “really good place” with the other members.

Cabello was joined by Willow for the television debut performance of “Psychofreak” during Saturday Night Live on April 9.

The track is featured on Cabello’s third album, Familia, which arrived on Friday. The pop star previously told Billboard that the project is a celebration of her friends and loved ones.

“This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own. It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means,” she says. “Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my [then] partner… it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 42% of the vote was Puth’s latest song “That Hilarious,” which finds the singer reflecting on a tough breakup. The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie.

