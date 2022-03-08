Camila Cabello Laughs Off Her Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Wish I Had a Time Machine’

Whoops! Camila Cabello experienced a nip slip while appearing on The BBC’s The One Show on Monday (March 7), and addressed the accident in a clever TikTok.

Following her appearance on the show, the singer used the social media platform to laugh off the ordeal by lip-synching to the 2021 Muni Long track “Time Machine.”

Explore Explore Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I wish I had a time time machine,” she mouths along to the chorus while writing, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no” along the bottom of the screen.

The former Fifth Harmony member is currently gearing up for the release of her third solo album, Familia, which is due out April 8 via Epic Records. The studio set has been preceded by lead single “Don’t Go Yet” and her brand new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” which somewhat ironically falls in line with the wardrobe malfunction with its lyrics about rolling with the punches when life knocks you down.

Cabello also recently opened up about her split from Shawn Mendes for the very first time while promoting the song. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?

“And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career,” she continued. “This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music?”

Check out Cabello’s response to her wardrobe malfunction below.