Camila Cabello Embraces Her Inner ‘Bombshell’ for Victoria’s Secret’s First Bilingual Ad Campaign

Camilla Cabello will be the new face of Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell fragrance, the brand announced Tuesday (April 26).

Captured by photographer Zooey Gross, the Cuban-American pop star’s campaign will serve as the lingerie company’s first-ever bilingual one. “For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day,” Cabello said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman.”

Victoria’s Secret chief creative director Raúl Martinez added of the singer, “On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn’t need to be directed – her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life.”

To celebrate the collection, Victoria’s Secret will also be hosting an event in New York City next week, transforming the High Line into “The Bombshell Gardens” from May 3-9. The pop-up promises to feature “fragrance bars, peony-adorned installations, personalization stations, and the chance to meet Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell perfumer Adriana Medina” throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Cabello remains busy in the wake of releasing her third solo album, Familia, earlier this month. On the Billboard 200 chart dated April 23, the studio set debuted at No. 10, giving the pop star her third consecutive top 10 album following 2018’s Camila and 2019’s Romance, which charted at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Promoting the LP on the Today show, the singer opened up about wanting to achieve “better mental health” through her songwriting on the project. “I really just wanted to be free. I wanted to feel joy in the studio, I wanted to be as transparent as possible, and I feel like so many of these songs,” she told Carson Daly at the time.

Check out Cabello’s Victoria’s Secret campaign below.