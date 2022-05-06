Camila Cabello Encourages Fight for Equality & ‘Reproductive Justice’: ‘Get Involved’

Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City.

Camila Cabello was honored at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday (May 5) for her work with the Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project, and used her time on the floor to discuss the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade, a seminal case that has guaranteed women the right to an abortion.

Explore Explore Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s atrocious,” the “Bam Bam” singer said during her speech. “Obviously it’s going to affect poor women the most, because women that have resources — even like me — will be able to handle things if if they’re needed. The idea of having one moment transform the course of a woman’s life is tragic. And it’s tragic [that] the people affected are not having a say.”

The 25-year-old also encouraged people who care about women’s abortion to “get involved … voting at the local level so that we have state and local legislators that are representing our interest is really important. Obviously, donating can make a difference. And also being loud and angry about it.”

She added that she sees a “Grand Mother spirit” in everyone who is “fighting for equality, and opportunity, and justice — and, yes, reproductive justice — on the front lines.”

Cabello also talked about her struggles with anxiety in her speech, a timely topic, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month. She shared that while she was a teenager — which overlaps with the time she spent in Fifth Harmony — she suffered from anxiety during the formative years of her life.

“I was super shy about singing in front of people back then. In my teens and early 20s, I struggled with anxiety that at points felt crippling,” she said. “My mental health was at an all time low. I don’t know how I would’ve made it through if it weren’t for my mom. She helped find me the therapist and the treatment that changed my life, and my manager too, who’s here — hey ,Roger [Gold].”

She continued, “Throughout my treatment, a lot of which happened during the pandemic and after, I discovered I suddenly had space for creativity again, for intimate friendships, for new hobbies, for activism. And those things made me feel more connected, grounded, and more myself than ever.”

Watch Cabello’s Power of Women speech below.