Camila Cabello Pays Homage to Her Latin Heritage at Stunning UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de Franc on May 28, 2022 in Paris.

Camila Cabello gave soccer fans something to remember at the opening of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 28).

Prior to the face-off between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the 25-year-old songstress delivered a colorful spectacle for thousands of fans at Stade de France in Paris. The carnival-themed celebration, which Cabello paid homage to Cabello’s Latin heritage, featured a breathtaking medley of “Senorita,” “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cabello discussed weaving elements of her Latin culture into her new music and into every aspect of her life. “My music, I always feel celebrates my heritage and my Cuban-Mexican heritage, so there’s going to be songs from Familia on there,” the singer said of the performance.

The performance was a natural fit for Cabello, who grew up watching the World Cup with her family every four years. “Out of every sport, it’s the only one I really understand and the one that gets me the most hyped,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to see a soccer game in person.”

Cabello has always been openly proud of her Latin culture, and on her recent studio album, Familia, that connection is deeply celebrated through vibrant instrumentals and a number of Spanish-language songs including “Celia,” “Hasta Los Dientes” featuring Maria Becerra and verses in Lola featuring Yotuel.

The UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi, aired in more 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch Cabello’s performance here.