Camila Cabello Asks Her Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches for Advice in Sweet First Look Clip

Camila Cabello is gearing up to take a seat on the red chair as the newest coach of The Voice, and leading up to the premiere, the “Bam Bam” singer turned to veteran coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend for some advice.

In a first look clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Sept. 1), Cabello asked the group, “What do you guys think is the number one thing that you need to be a good coach?”

For Legend, it all came down to music. “I think you have to love music,” he said. “You still have to have inspiration and joy in music. I feel like this show helps me keep that going.”

The “All of Me” singer then added, “I feel like you meet all these young artists that are hungry and really want to make it in our business that we’ve been in for a long time, and it renews my inspiration.”

At this point, Shelton chimes in with some words of wisdom as the coach with the most wins in The Voice history. “I think the willingness to be real with those contestants or artists on your time, because it’s real easy to just play to the camera and say what you think is good for the show,” he explained. “It’s hard to look at someone in the eye and say, ‘Man, I’m just telling you right now,’ you know, whatever the bad news is. And not worrying about how you’re going to come across on TV.”

Stefani rounded out the heart-to-heart session with some heartwarming words of encouragement for Cabello. “We’re really happy [you’re here],” she said. “You’re so cute, you’re so smart, you’re witty, you’re really good at beating up Blake!”

The group of superstar judges then celebrated the upcoming season by putting their hands in a circle and shouting, “Go team!”

Watch the full first look clip above. The new season of The Voice airs on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available to watch on Peacock, which you can sign up here.