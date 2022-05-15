Camila Cabello Joining ‘The Voice’ as Coach This Fall

Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City.

Camila Cabello is the newest coach on The Voice.

“Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches,” the official The Voice Twitter account announced on Sunday (May 15). “#TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello.”

Cabello first confirmed her involvement with the upcoming season of the NBC reality singing competition series on TikTok earlier in the day.

“See you this fall #TheVoice,” she captioned a clip featuring herself, Stefani, Legend and Shelton.

The fall will bring the 22nd season of The Voice. Longtime coach Shelton was joined by Legend last season, as well as Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, who do not appear to be returning for this season. Stefani is a former coach who will be back on the rotating lineup for season 22. Each season, the show features four famous musicians who mentor teams of contestants.

See the latest announcement from The Voice below.