Camila Cabello Says She’s ‘Really Living the Lesson’ of ‘Bam Bam’ Following Shawn Mendes Breakup

Just keep dancing, just keep dancing, just keep dancing. Two days ahead of the release of her third studio album Familia, Camila Cabello is opening up about how she’s learning to change with the tides after her life was thrown for a loop when she and longterm boyfriend Shawn Mendes called it quits in November.

“As my mom has told me many times, ‘That’s life,’” she told ET in an interview published Wednesday (April 6). “You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again. And that is the cycle of change. Things just change, you never know what’s around the corner.”

“I am really living the lesson in ‘Bam Bam,'” she continued, citing her new single with Ed Sheeran. “Which is keep dancing, ’cause I dance a lot.”

“Bam Bam” was released at the beginning of March, succeeding “Don’t Go Yet” and marking the second single off Cabello’s April 8-slated record. The Cinderella star explained to the publication how the track came together, as well as what it’s been like working again with her “South of the Border” collaborator.

“When I sent the song and he said, ‘I love, let’s definitely do this,’ I just felt like, ‘This is too good to be true, he’s going to change his mind,’ she said of Sheeran. “He didn’t and he has been so exciting about it throughout.”

The songwriting process was apparently catalyzed by the Spanish phrase “Así es la vida, sí,” which translates to “That’s life, yeah.” “I started writing this song with my collaborators a few months back and we had this chorus idea about what it’s been like in my late teens and early 20s falling in and out of love and ups and downs of that,” Cabello explained.

“My process is really cathartic,” she continued. “It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone. I do like seven takes of that. I do that for like 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. Then we are like, ‘Oh, you said this, that was really cool.’ We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song.”

Familia will be Cabello’s first body of work since her breakup with Mendes, who’s also been vocal in interviews and in his new song “When You’re Gone” about how the split has affected him. He recently spoke about how meditating and relying on his friends has been helping him deal with any negative feelings, both things Cabello also seems to be doing.

She explained to ET that meditation, going for walks, speaking to a therapist and opening up to her inner circle are helping her feel OK with life’s unexpected changes — which is exactly the lesson of “Bam Bam.”

“I feel like that’s kind of the key to getting older,” Cabello said. “Those feelings are gonna come and I think you just gather more and more tools to kind of cope with them in a healthy way.”