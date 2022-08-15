Camila Cabello Roasts Blake Shelton for Mispronouncing Her Name on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello is gearing up to take a seat on the red chair on the upcoming season of The Voice, and that means poking fun at her fellow coaches.

In a new promo released on Friday (Aug. 12), the “Bam Bam” singer is seen playfully teasing Blake Shelton for pronouncing her name wrong. “He calls me Kamala, Carmichael… Why is it so hard for him?”

She didn’t stop there. Later on in the 30-second clip, Cabello encourages a contestant to choose the country superstar’s wife, Gwen Stefani, as his coach. “What the?” Shelton exclaims, to which Cabello replies, “I want the best for him!”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blake Shelton Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news

“No, you don’t. You want the worst for me,” Shelton jokes, before the “Never Be the Same” singer jokingly quips, “Both can be true.”

The fall will bring the 22nd season of The Voice. Longtime coach Shelton was joined by John Legend last season, as well as Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, who will not be returning for this season. Stefani is a former coach who will be back on the rotating lineup for season 22.

It’s been a big year for Cabello, whose third album Familia became her third consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200. Most recently, she teamed up with Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae for the beachy collaboration, “Mon Amour” and its Love Island-themed music video.

Watch the newest promo below. The new season of The Voice airs on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available to watch on Peacock, which you can sign up here.