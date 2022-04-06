Camila Cabello Reveals Her Three ‘Emo Queens’ & Dream Collaborators

Camila Cabello played a round of “Answering the Internet” with the U.K.’s Hits Radio on Tuesday (April 5), and chose the three “emo queens” dominating her playlists these days.

The question came up when the former Fifth Harmony member was asked about the music she currently has on repeat. “I listened to Motomami by Rosalía, that was the last album I listened to,” she said. “I also love getting in my feels and listening to Gracie Abrams. I love Gracie. And the three emo queens right now, for me: Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.”

The Cuban-American singer went on to expound on which of the three artists’ albums particularly had her hooked, listing off Swift’s Folklore and Evermore, Bridgers’ Punisher and Abrams’ This Is What It Feels Like.

Cabello further revealed that the trio are among the fellow artists she’s dying to work with one day. “I would love to collab, are you kidding me? With all three of them,” she said. “At the same time or individually, I don’t care. I love them.”

Of course, Cabello has the most history with Swift after opening for the superstar on her Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018 along with Broods and Charli XCX. She and the “Beg for You” singer also joined Swift on stage each night of the show to perform her hit 1989-era single “Shake It Off” together — even replicating the number for Taylor’s career-spanning medley at the 2019 American Music Awards with Halsey taking Charli’s place.

Meanwhile, the “Bam Bam” singer is busy prepping for the release of her third solo studio album, Familia, which will be released this Friday (April 8) via Epic Records. It includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Willow, Yotuel and Maria Becerra.

Watch Cabello fangirl over Abrams, Bridgers and Swift below.