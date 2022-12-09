×
Camila Cabello Debuts Red-Hot New Hair Color

The reveal comes following the release of her remix of Oxlade's breakthrough hit "Ku Lo Sa."

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello is heading into the holidays with a whole new look.

The star took to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9) to reveal her long new locks in a sleek, red hue. In the caption, she promoted her brand new remix of rising star Oxlade’s breakthrough hit “Ku Lo Sa.”

“When Ox said he wanted me to remix this song, I was so stoked,” Cabello wrote in a previous Instagram post celebrating the single. “Afrobeats is probably my most listened to genre of music and I have the most respect for Oxlade as a writer and an artist. I got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. It was so easy and fun and I love this song. Hope u love it as much as I do.”

Camila Cabello

It’s been an impressively busy year for the “Never Be the Same” singer, who is also one of the coaches for the current, 22nd season of NBC’s The Voice. She joins longtime coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend in the red chairs, though last season’s coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will not be returning for this season. Gwen Stefani is a former coach who is back on the rotating lineup for season 22.

In April, the star released her third studio album, Familia, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 23, 2022.

