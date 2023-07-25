Camila Cabello Goes Skinny Dipping During Tropical Puerto Rico Vacation

Camila Cabello has been enjoying a relaxing vacation in Puerto Rico, and the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday (July 24) to share a glimpse into her tropical getaway.

In the photo dump, Cabello is seen swimming naked in a pool, which butterfly emojis covering her private areas. She also showed off the books she’s reading, including The Idiot by Elif Batuman and Quarter-Life: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood by Satya Doyle Byock.

See the “Havana” singer’s post here.

It’s been an exciting month for Cabello, as it was announced last week that the 26-year-old singer will receive the special Agent of Change award at this year’s Premios Juventud on July 20, celebrating commitment to the betterment of youth around the world.

“I am honored and incredibly excited to receive this esteemed recognition. I can’t wait to see you all on July 20th for an unforgettable show,” she expressed in a press statement. Cabello will join past Agent of Change honorees including Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.