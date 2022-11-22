×
Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at Her Viral ‘Quismois’ Meme on TikTok: Watch

"Me before recording my version of I'll be home for christmas (quismois)," the star captioned a hilarious new video on the social media platform.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring — not even a “quiz mouse.” Camila Cabello has been going viral for the, well, untraditional way she pronounced the word “Christmas” in her cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and now she’s joining in on the fun.

Cabello posted a TikTok Monday night (Nov. 21), making fun of herself by acting out a hilarious skit. In one frame, she plays her own voice coach, and tells herself: “We’re just going to practice some phrasing.”

“I’ll be home for Christmas,” she sings, before asking the second Camila to try it for herself.

“I’ll be home for Quismois,” repeats the second Camila.

“Me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” she captioned the video, which earned 8.5 million views and 1.5 million likes in just 14 hours.

The “Bam Bam” singer’s TikTok comes after a flurry of other posts on social media making fun of her “Quismois” pronunciation — or “Quiz Mice,” as some like to spell it — that began after a video of Cabello performing her Mariachi version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” last year began circulating online. She originally released the track with Amazon Music in 2021, and this year announced that it would be made available on all platforms (and yes, she says “Christmas” like that in the official recording, too).

The joke snowballed as more and more people hopped onto the trend of making “Quismois” memes of their own. One TikToker made a video dancing to Cabello’s cover, and wrote: “Pov the quiz mice when they find out Camilla Cabello will be home for them.”

Another joked that “CAMILLA CABELLO WILL BE HOME FOR QUIZNOS THIS YEAR.”

See Camila Cabello’s hilarious response to all of the memes below:

@camilacabello

me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois)

♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

