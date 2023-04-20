Here’s Why Fans Think Camila Cabello’s New Song Is About Making Up With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello hasn’t addressed the recent rumors she’s getting back together with Shawn Mendes … or has she? Days after she was spotted kissing her former flame at Coachella, the 26-year-old pop star dropped a teaser for new song “June Gloom” with lyrics that fans think are definitely about reconciling with the “Mercy” musician.

“How come you’re just so much better?” she sings through layers of harmony and reverb on the clip posted to her Instagram Wednesday (April 19). “Is this going to end ever?/ I guess I’ll f–k around and find out.”

But if that’s not enough to convince listeners that “Shawmila” has been rekindled, take a look at what she sings next: “Are you coming to Coachella?/ If you don’t it’s whatever/ If you do honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

Mendes, of course, definitely did come to Coachella, and spent time at festival at the “Bam Bam” singer’s side. The two were spotted smooching Friday night (April 14), and curiously, Cabello captioned her new song teaser with the date “4.12.”

Neither of the two stars have publicly addressed rumors they’re getting back together more than a year after breaking off their two-year romance in November 2021. But as far as fans are concerned, they don’t have to. “Only couple I really think deserves second chance cause your love is pure and real,” commented one person on Cabello’s post.

“NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH,” wrote another fan.

Others left replies such as “Are you coming to Coachella….he did & you did & it’s EVERYTHING” and “Shawn bro this bout u buddyy.” One very stressed fan commented, “OH GAWD GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY IM BREAKING A SWEAT.”

“Seems like she wrote this cuz she still thinks bout Shawn and wasn’t fully over him/ comparing him to her other relationship,” speculated another fan. “And she posted this specific part now cause she saw him at Coachella and something may have re kindled and she’s feeling all lovey lmaoo and throwing little subs bout it.”

Listen to Camila Cabello’s “June Gloom” teaser below: