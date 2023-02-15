×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Camila Cabello & Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch Break Up Months After Sparking Dating Rumors

The pair was previously spotted kissing and holding hands with each other back in August.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/GI for The Recording Academy

In Camila Cabello‘s own words, “That’s just life, baby.” After first sparking dating rumors in June, the “Bam Bam” singer and Lox Club founder/CEO Austin Kevitch have ended their relationship after eight months together.

Explore

Explore

Camila Cabello

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Though Cabello and Kevitch did not speak on the allegations themselves, the news was confirmed in a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club (a membership-based dating app primarily for Jewish people) members. “Austin is single again,” the newsletter read.

Related

Lady Gaga

See Lady Gaga's First Photo in Costume in 'Joker' Sequel

The former Fifth Harmony member was first linked to Kevitch in June, when the pair were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles. By August, things starting heating up between the two when paparazzi caught the singer and dating app founder kissing and holding hands during a coffee run. Cabello previously dated Shawn Mendes; the “Señorita” collaborators dated for two and a half years before ending their relationship in November of 2021, stating they “will continue to be best friends.”

Cabello previously spoke about her experiences with dating apps during an October appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. (She did not clarify if the dating app was Lox Club.)

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left,” she told the host. “Because the first guy that DM’ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?….You don’t know their intentions. But even that, I’m like, I don’t even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad