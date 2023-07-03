Camila Cabello & Latto Look Stunning In Butterfly-Inspired Gowns at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Camila Cabello and Latto positively floated through Paris Fashion Week Monday (July 3) at the Iris Van Herpen show, both channeling beautiful butterflies in gowns crafted by the Dutch designer.

Looking futuristic in metallic shades of green, silver and blue, Cabello’s look came straight from Van Herpen’s new Meta Morphism collection. “my new girl crush is @irisvanherpen,” Cabello wrote on Instagram, captioning a carousel of photos showing off her ethereal outfit. “I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we might be kindred spirits in that way 🦋”

“thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, i feel like a 🦋” added the “Bam Bam” singer.

“A dream to see you embody this so gorgeously and to have you at the show,” commented Van Herpen.

Also at the show was Latto, who was also dressed in a piece from Van Herpen’s Meta Morphism line. The “Big Energy” musician looked fabulous in a gown constructed from different pieces of purple and white lace, with arm pieces resembling wings trailing from her elbows.

The two ladies aren’t the only stars who have shown out for Paris Fashion Week this year. Cardi B, for instance, looked like a magnificent bird in custom Schiaparelli couture designed by Daniel Roseberry at Monday’s opening festivities.

Fans will have to wait to see if the stunning Chanel purse gifted by Latto to Cardi last week will make an appearance at Fashion Week. Following the chart success of the two rappers’ collaboration “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Cardi shared a photo of the turquoise handbag with fans, with Latto replying, “Love u Big Bardiiiii.”

See photos of Camila Cabello and Latto at Iris Van Herpen’s Paris Fashion Week show below:

Camila Cabello attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/Getty Images