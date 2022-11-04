×
Camila Cabello Is Celebrating the Holidays Early With ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ Cover

The singer gives the Bing Crosby track an update through the use of a big band and romantic, acoustic guitar.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

The Halloween decorations have come down and the costumes have all been laid to rest — Christmas is right around the corner, and Camila Cabello wants to bring in the holiday cheer early. On Friday (Nov. 4), the singer shared her rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” a whole 51 days before Christmas’ arrival.

In The Voice coach’s version of the classic track — which was originally performed and released by Bing Crosby in 1943 to honor soldiers stationed overseas during World War II — she gives it an update with a Latin flare through the use of a big band and romantic, acoustic guitar to flesh out the instrumental.

“I’ll be home for Christmas/ You can plan on me/ Please have some snow and mistletoe/ And presents by the tree/ Christmas eve will find me/ Where the love light gleams/ I’ll be home for Christmas,” Cabello effortlessly sings the song’s defining chorus.

The 25-year-old previously delivered her “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” cover on two separate occasions last year for her performance at the White House for In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season and for Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is far from Cabello’s first foray into holiday tunes — in 2021, she teamed up with her then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes for a cover of Nat King Cole’s Christmas classic, “The Christmas Song,” which served double duty as a fundraiser for Feeding America.

Listen to Camila Cabello’s version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” below.

