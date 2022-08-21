Camila Cabello Joins Hans Zimmer for ‘Frozen Planet II’ Song ‘Take Me Back Home’

Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City.

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have teamed up to write and record the new song “Take Me Back Home” for BBC One’s Frozen Planet II. The track will first premiere on BBC Radio 1 on Friday (Aug. 26) ahead of a first-look trailer for the Sir David Attenborough-narrated series.

The BBC announced the collaboration with a press release on Sunday (Aug. 21), noting that “Take Me Back Home” features Cabello’s vocals with the orchestration of Zimmer. Cabello and Zimmer worked with arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music.

“my life is a dream,” Cabello wrote on Twitter, where she shared the news with fans.

In a statement to the BBC, she added, “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer. Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

“It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice,” said Zimmer. “The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

Frozen Planet II, a sequel to 2011’s Frozen Planet, is a six-episode series about earth’s “wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes” in the Arctic and Antarctica, executive producer Mark Brownlow said. “Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”