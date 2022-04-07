Camila Cabello Reveals a ‘Familia’ Track Addresses Fifth Harmony Split

Camila Cabello‘s third studio album, Familia, is set to arrive Friday (April 8). Ahead of its release, the “Bam Bam” singer revealed in an interview with Reuters that one of the tracks on the album references her 2016 split from Fifth Harmony to embark on her solo career.

Cabello confirmed that track three on her forthcoming LP, “Psychofreak,” discusses how things ended with her former groupmates. “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down,” she sings on the track, and told Reuters the lyrics are about Fifth Harmony. Cabello also shared with the news agency, “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up, like, my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

While the 25-year-old has limited contact with Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, she said her relationship with the women is generally positive. “We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Cabello said. “I’m, like. in a really good place with them.”

Cabello has previously described Familia as a celebration of her community of close friends and loved ones. The former Fifth Harmony member also revealed that she recorded part of the album while struggling with her mental health.

“I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever,” she explained in an interview with People. “And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better.”

She continued, “For me it was, if this process doesn’t help me in feeling better, and if it’s not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don’t really see how this is going to happen,” she says. “That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time.”

Now that Cabello’s anxiety is under control, she says she is “living my truth and I’m speaking my truth.”