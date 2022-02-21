Camila Cabello Announces New Song ‘Bam Bam’ Featuring Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are teaming up once again.

The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21) to share details about her upcoming song “Bam Bam,” featuring Sheeran. The track is scheduled to arrive on March 4, one day prior to Cabello’s 25th birthday.

“Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever,” Cabello wrote alongside a photo of the single’s artwork. “Also my bday is the day before so triple win.”

“Bam Bam” follows Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na,” the lead singles released ahead of her upcoming third solo album, Familia. A release date for the set has not yet been announced.

Earlier this month, Cabello hinted at new music on social media by sharing a recording of herself lip-synching lyrics to a bilingual song. “Asi es la vida si, and that’s just life, baby,” she sings. She didn’t add any other details or caption to the post.

Cabello previously collaborated with Sheeran on his 2019 song “South of the Border,” which also featured Cardi B. The track appeared on Sheeran’s star-studded No.6 Collaborations Project album. Cabello and Sheeran also co-wrote the song “The Boy,” which some believed would appear on her 2018 solo debut album, Camila, but never saw the light of day.

See Cabello’s “Bam Bam” announcement on Instagram below.