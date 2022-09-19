Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa Have a Sweet Interaction at Coldplay’s Bogotá Show

Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were spotted hanging out at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop in Bogotá, Colombia, over the weekend, and the two pop superstars looked like they were having an absolute blast.

In a short video making rounds on Twitter, the “Havana” singer is seen telling Lipa something in her ear, before the “Levitating” singer begins to crack up. The duo continue to laugh while chatting during their sweet interaction.

Both Lipa and Cabello have been performing at shows throughout South America in the past week, including at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cabello has been the opening act for three of Coldplay’s South American tour stops, including the one in Bogotá, as well as shows in Lima, Peru, and Santiago, Chile.

Coldplay’s expansive 2022 world tour is in support of the group’s Max Martin-co-produced album, Music of the Spheres. In an effort to make the tour as sustainable as possible, the band announced that all the shows will be powered by 100% renewable energy, with pledges to cut tour emissions by 50% from the group’s 2016-17 world tour and plant one tree for every ticket sold. According to a release, each venue will be equipped with solar installations and other renewable power sources including waste cooking oil and a kinetic stadium floor with kinetic bikes powered by fans that will store energy in the first-ever mobile, rechargeable show battery.

Meanwhile, it’s been an equally busy year for Cabello, who is also one of the coaches for the current, 22nd season of NBC’s The Voice. She joins longtime coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend in the red chairs, though last season’s coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will not be returning for this season. Gwen Stefani is a former coach who is back on the rotating lineup for season 22.