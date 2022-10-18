×
Here’s Why Camila Cabello Deleted a Dating App After Just a Day

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours, then I left," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Camil Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Swipe left! Camila Cabello stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to dish about the message that put her off using dating apps for good.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours, then I left,” she told host Drew Barrymore. “The first guy that DMed me was, like, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville. I was just like, ‘I feel weird because somebody could be using me.’ Does that make sense?”

Barrymore had nothing but validation for The Voice coach’s apprehension in the wake of her high-profile spilt with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. “You don’t know their intentions,” the talk-show host agreed.

“But even that, I’m like, I don’t even know,” Cabello went on. “When you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing.”

Over the last month, the former Fifth Harmony member has assembled Team Camila on her first season of The Voice, starting with Nashville-based singer Morgan Myles, who earned a four-chair turn with her rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Now that season 22 of the reality singing competition has entered the Battle Rounds, Cabello has found it especially difficult to whittle down her freshman team of hopefuls. “I hate this so much. This is the most terrible I’ve felt literally in all of these Battles,” she said during Monday night’s face-off between Team Camila’s Grace Bello and Reina Ley. One night later, the “Bam Bam” singer also had to choose between Myles and fellow country singer Steven McMorran.

Watch a clip of Cabello dishing on dating apps and full interview below.

