Camila Cabello Comes Down With COVID-19, But Is Making the Best of It

Camila Cabello may have tested positive for COVID-19, but she’s not letting it keep her down. In fact, in a TikTok video shared Monday (July 18), she revealed that she’s making the best of the situation.

“I got the rona,” the singer captioned the video.

The 30-second clip kicks off with Cabello lying in bed with a smile on her face. A remix of Pitbull’s “Watagatapitusberry” begins playing, and she immediately sticks her tongue out and starts rocking to the catchy beat.

But that’s not all. As the song continues, she’s showing off her stash of cold and flu medications, including a bag of Halls cough drops and some chest rub. When the lyrics kick in, she begins energetically lip-synching with passion, even using a bottle of DayQuil as her makeshift mic.

According to People, she also shared the clip to her Instagram Stories, which has since expired. Per the publication, she wrote over the video, “If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f—kin noise.”

Cabello’s announcement of her COVID-19 diagnosis comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise again. According to the CDC, the new Omicron subvariant BA.5, which is adept at getting around the body’s immune system whether a person has been vaccinated or previously infected, now makes up for nearly 80% of circulating variants. The daily average of COVID-19 cases is also trending at just above 123,600.

The singer, who released her album Familia in early April, has been staying busy. She has joined Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual ad campaign; urged people to “get involved” and vote after the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked; and has been announced as a new coach on The Voice this fall.

