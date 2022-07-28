Camila Cabello Reflects on 10 Years of Fifth Harmony: ‘I Wanna Remember the Laughs & Inside Jokes’

July 27 marked the 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony‘s formation on The X Factor, and Camila Cabello took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) for a belated celebration of the group that changed her life.

“10 years since this f—in wild ride,” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the fivesome standing before judge Simon Cowell in 2012. “Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever.”

She added, “I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx. much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way.”

Cabello’s sweet tribute to 5H comes a day after Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke shared their own celebratory messages.

During their time together, Fifth Harmony released three studio albums and racked up eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Cabello departed the group in December 2016, while the remaining foursome announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018 after releasing their self-titled 2017 album. The group’s most popular hit, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Work From Home,” served as their sole top 10 single, peaking at No. 4 in summer 2016. Since their split, all five members have pursued solo careers to varying degrees of chart success.

Cabello in particular has notched a pair of Latin-flavored solo chart-toppers (2018’s “Havana,” featuring Young Thug, and 2019’s “Señorita,” a duet with Shawn Mendes), toured with Taylor Swift, starred as Cinderella in a live-action remake and released three albums of her own since leaving 5H.