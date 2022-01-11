Camila Cabello Is ‘Hashtag Living Life’ in Vacation Bikini Pics

Camila Cabello took a much needed break from cold winter weather and headed south for a trip to the Dominican Republic. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer kept the details of her vacation under wraps, but told her 59 million Instagram followers how her getaway went on Monday (Jan. 10).

“I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY,” the 24-year-old captioned two photos of her posing on a boat in a black two-piece bathing suit as the sun set. “VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO,” she added, which translates to “Let’s go to a wild party.”

Cabello continued her vacation, but traded hot temperatures and the beach for a snowy climate. The three-time Grammy nominee shared a second set of getaway photos of her in Montana enjoying cabin life, mountain terrain and horse rides. “On my @isa.paige s–t,” she wrote, referring to popular nature YouTuber Isabel Paige.

Though Cabello is on a break, she promised fans that her third album, Familia, will be arriving soon. “Feliz año nuevo!” Camila shared via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “Can’t wait to give you guys my/our next album, Familia in 2022.”

She also spoke with Billboard about what to expect from the upcoming body of work. “This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own. It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means,” she told Billboard News. “Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner … it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.“

