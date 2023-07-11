Camila Cabello Brings the Heat With New Bikini Photo

Camila Cabello has been enjoying a vacation in Greece, and the superstar took to Instagram on Monday (July 10) to show off her curves with a sizzling bikini photo.

In the snap, the “Havana” superstar is standing waist deep in the Mediterranean Sea, rocking a red and black, flame-printed string bikini with her hands raised above her head. “Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” she joked in the caption, comparing the Grecian waters to the beaches in her hometown of Miami.

It’s been a great week for Cabello, as it was announced last week that the 26-year-old singer will receive the special Agent of Change award at this year’s Premios Juventud on July 20, celebrating commitment to the betterment of youth around the world. “I am honored and incredibly excited to receive this esteemed recognition. I can’t wait to see you all on July 20th for an unforgettable show,” she expressed in a press statement. Cabello will join past Agent of Change honorees including Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.

See her fiery bikini picture below.