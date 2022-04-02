Camila Cabello Says Paparazzi Makes Her Feel ‘Super Vulnerable’ at the Beach: ‘Never Had a Worse Time’

Camila Cabello shared a note on social media about how it feels to be followed by the paparazzi in her personal time at the beach.

While paparazzi snapshots of the singer in a bikini circulated on the internet Saturday (April 2), she took a moment to address what she goes through when she just wants to enjoy some time in nature.

“Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared,” wrote Cabello, whose new album Familia is due out on April 8. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset.”

“I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow waves to tussle us around,” she said.

“I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies, bloating, and weight fluctuations… and still, I’m a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a s— ton of promo and I want to feel like I look ‘good,'” Cabello admitted.

“Today I got a new bikini, a whole f—in cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot,” wrote Cabello. “I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time i couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t and I held my breath from my sun chair in the ocean.”

The “Bam Bam” singer then described seeing children playing at the beach with “no self consciousness” and noted that her goal was to “get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach” — “happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE.”

“I knew I looked ‘good’ in the pictures and thought I would feel accomplished and yet I’ve never had a worse time at the beach,” Cabello said.

“I’m not yet at the point in my journey where I can not give a f—,” she added.

Cabello’s upcoming 12-track Familia album features collaborations with Ed Sheeran (“Bam Bam”), Willow (“Psychofreak”), Maria Becerra (“Hasta Los Dientes”) and Yotuel (“Lola”).

See her full note below.