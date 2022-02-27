×
Camila Cabello Previews More of ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

"You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now," Cabello sings. "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now."

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on Sept. 23, 2021 in Coral Gables, Florida. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Camila Cabello brought a little more of “Bam Bam” to TikTok on Sunday (Feb. 27).

In a 33-second walking clip, the singer shared a verse from her upcoming single with fans.

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello sings over an acoustic guitar. “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

“Now I’m out dancing with strangers/ You could be casually dating/ Damn, it’s all changing so fast,” she continues, in the pre-chorus.

“Así es la vida si,” Cabello sings, bringing a bit of Spanish and a tropical vibe to the pop track, which is set to arrive in full on March 4.

The singer officially announced “Bam Bam,” and shared artwork for the single, on Feb. 21, when she also revealed that she worked on the song with Ed Sheeran — “one of my favorite people and artists ever” — with whom she’s previously collaborated.

Soon after, she posted a fun video of herself dancing to the single’s chorus: “Así es la vida si/ Yeah, that’s just life baby/ Yeah, love came around/ And it knocked me down/ But I’m back on my feet/ Así es la vida si/ Yeah, that’s just life baby/ I was barely standing/ But now I’m dancing/ He’s all over me.”

Check out the latest sneak peek of “Bam Bam” via TikTok.

@camilacabello BAM BAM feat @Ed Sheeran ♬ bambambetches – Camila Cabello

