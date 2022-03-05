×
Camila Cabello Performs ‘Bam Bam’ for the First Time on ‘The Late Late Show’

Watch Cabello's live debut of "Bam Bam."

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France. Christian Vierig/GC Images

Camila Cabello brought “Bam Bam” live to television for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Bam Bam” live had Cabello singing and dancing atop a bar, to the cheers of the crowd, and strumming along to the verse of the single that Ed Sheeran sings (he wasn’t present for the show).

The feel-good performance arrived alongside the March 4 release of Cabello’s new song. In a new interview with Zane Lowe, in which she discussed the song’s lyrics and her personal life, the singer said that what she was “trying to get across in the verse is just that things change and things take really unexpected terms.”

Camila Cabello

“Bam Bam” is on her upcoming album Familia, due out April 8.

Watch Cabello’s live debut of “Bam Bam” below.

