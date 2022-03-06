×
Fans Choose Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bam Bam’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Music fans voted in a poll and chose the pair's latest collaboration as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12, 2021. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Camila Cabello‘s new single “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 4) on Billboard, choosing the pair’s latest collaboration as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” just released ahead of her upcoming album Familia, brought in more than 76% of the vote. The pop earworm has the singer on her feet, musing about how life goes on after a breakup — “Así es la vida si/ Yeah, that’s just life, baby,” she sings — alongside Sheeran, with whom she last collaborated on 2019’s “South of the Border.” Familia is set to arrive on April 8.

Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran

Dominic Fike and Zendaya‘s “Elliot’s Song,” which premiered on the season finale of Euphoria, came in second on the poll, with just over 14% of the vote. In third place was Kane Brown‘s new track “Leave You Alone,” with 5% of th vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

