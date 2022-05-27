Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug Make Magic With New Collab ‘Potion’: Listen

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa proved they could make serious magic together with their 2018 smash “One Kiss.’ Now, the pair — along with Young Thug — are back with a new collab called “Potion.”

Released today (May 27) the song is a summer jam, fusing Santana vibes with a lounge mood. It was teased earlier this week via the Scottish producer’s TikTok, with a clip of Harris playing the keyboard, bass and other instruments that make up the song. (In the video he also FaceTimed Lipa, who confirmed she’d “definitely” contribute vocals.) Listen to the track below.

“Potion” is the lead single from Harris’ forthcoming LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2, the much-anticipated followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. that’s set to be released this summer. This latter album, which featured collaborators including Young Thug, Frank Ocean, Migos, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart.

“One Kiss,” meanwhile, was featured on Lipa’s Complete Edition of her debut studio album, peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated April 21, 2018 and spent 42 weeks total on the chart. It also climbed to No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 28, 2018 and spent 21 total weeks on the chart.

“It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again,” Harris says in a statement. “They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape.”