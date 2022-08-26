×
Calvin Harris Claps Back at Twitter User Who Questioned How He Makes Money

"I write, produce, mix, play every instrument and sometimes vocal," Harris explained.

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris Simon Thirlaway

Calvin Harris is a Grammy winning producer and musical artist, and he took to social media on Friday (Aug. 26) to fire back at a Twitter user who questioned how compensation works, especially when stars like Harris and DJ Khaled are known to the public for their compilation records full of featured artists.

Calvin Harris

“I always wonder how DJs like Khaled and Calvin Harris make bread. Like all of their songs are other artists. Just production revenue?” the Twitter user wrote.

“Because I write, produce, mix, play every instrument and sometimes vocal,” Harris responded. “We found love, Summer, Feel so close for example 100% publishing because I did everything. Only reason I got Frank Ocean feature was he told me we found love was one of his favorite songs. I wrote that song.”

Six years after the first installment of Funk Wav Bounces — which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart — Harris returned with Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2 earlier this month. On the album, Harris enlists a whopping 23 featured artists, from Busta Rhymes to Charlie Puth to Dua Lipa, across 14 songs.

Out via Sony, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is Harris’ sixth studio album, with his discography extending back to his 2007 classic I Created Disco and also including the era-defining Ready For The Weekend, 18 Months and Motion.

