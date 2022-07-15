The Video for Calvin Harris’ ‘Stay With Me’ Is Like Being Inside a Kaleidoscope With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell

VIP areas and the interiors of a kaleidoscope are both similarly dazzling, and in a stroke of genius the video for Calvin Harris‘ latest, “Stay With Me,” combines these two spaces with glitzy visuals and even glitzier stars.

Released Friday (July 15), the clip places the track’s featured vocalists, Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell, inside a shimmying, spinning, lightly psychedelic universe, where each of them — dressed in dazzling brights — perform the funk-inflected disco opus, with Timberlake giving just the right amount of air guitar and evoking the video for Jamiroquai’s classic “Virtual Insanity” while dancing on a moving walkway.

In addition to the trio of vocalists, Harris also makes two brief cameos, appearing on the side of the road while the clip’s stars get into a pair of pristine chauffeured vehicles, and once more, in soft focus and ensconced by palm trees. The video was directed by Emil Nava, who’s previously directed the videos for Harris’ “Promises” with Sam Smith), “One Kiss” (with Dua Lipa) and “Over Now” (with The Weeknd.) Watch “Stay With Me” below.

All three singles are leading the way for the eventual arrival of the producer’s sixth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his first record since 2017’s Vol. 1. The new LP, out Aug. 5, will also feature collaborations from Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.

Released in 2017, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 featured a few of the same collaborators as the forthcoming LP, including Young Thug and Pharrell Williams, along with Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Migos and Nicki Minaj. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spending 42 weeks on the chart.