Calvin Harris’ ‘Stay With Me’ Brings Together Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell: Stream It Now

Calvin Harris has never had a problem getting mega-watt stars on his tracks, with former collaborators including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Migos, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Now the Scottish producer has once again pulled a gaggle of A-listers into his orbit via his latest, “Stay With Me.” The third single from Harris’ forthcoming LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 — out Aug. 5 via Sony — the track features Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.

A disco-influenced bop, the song slaps along on a fine line of crispy guitar and a thick, ever-present bass.

On it, Halsey sings: “I’ve been waiting for you all year/ Come play, make a mess right here/ Do whatever, I like it weird/ Okay, let ’em dissapear/ Say whatever you want to hear/ Just stay.”

The accompanying music video for “Stay With Me” extends the psychedelic, ’70s SoCal vibe exhibited in the video for debut album single “Potion,” a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug released in May. The 21 Savage collab “New Money” was released earlier this month. Watch the “Stay With Me” video below.

All three singles are leading the way for the eventual arrival of the producer’s sixth studio album, his first record since 2017’s Vol. 1. The new LP will also feature collaborations from Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

Released in 2017, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 featured a few of the same collaborators as the forthcoming LP, including Young Thug and Pharrell Williams, along with Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Migos and Nicki Minaj. Thea album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spending 42 weeks on the chart.