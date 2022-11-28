Calvin Harris Clears Up ‘Myth’ About Rita Ora’s Scrapped Album

Calvin Harris is clearing up a rumor once and for all that he was involved in the delay of Rita Ora‘s sophomore album.

For years, it was reported and speculated that the 32-year-old singer songwriter’s second album was delayed over the use of the DJ’s tracks, as the two dated briefly in 2013. On Monday (Nov. 28), Harris responded to writer George Griffiths, who claimed that Ora would have been “one of the biggest pop stars in the world,” if the album wasn’t “torpedoed.”

“Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn’t good,” Harris wrote of his involvement in response. Ora has yet to publicly address her ex-boyfriend’s tweet.

Back in 2015, Ora addressed more drama between her and Harris, explaining in an interview with Marie Claire, “There was a reason why I split up with him. And there was a reason why I’m at this point in my life where I feel like I have so much musical freedom, and I don’t have to explain myself to anybody… It was more of a thing where I was in awe. I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong.”

She went on to reveal that after their collaboration “I Will Never Let You Down” came out, “everything started to go a bit weird. I don’t know if it was because business was mixed with personal or what.”

In August 2014, Ora’s scheduled performance of the song was Teen Choice Awards was shut down due to some behind-the-scenes drama between the two exes. Harris, who wrote and produced the track, did not approve the rights to use the song on the show.