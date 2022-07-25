Calvin Harris Teases ‘New to You’ Collab With Offset, Tinashe & Normani

Calvin Harris performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 28, 2022 in Coventry, England.

When Calvin Harris announced the monster list of guests on his forthcoming LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, it wasn’t immediately clear who’d be appearing with whom. On Monday (July 25), the gaggle of superstars involved in the project is becoming clearer with the tease of the album’s next single.

Harris previewed the song “New to You” via social media, revealing that it will feature Offset, Normani and Tinashe and drop this Friday. A 20-second snippet of the track features a dreamy, elegant string section playing in a minor key before a female voice offers a single “uh.” This audio plays over slow-pan imagery of a lush rainforest featuring flora including orchids, ferns and birds of paradise, with a television sitting on a rock. (See the announcement below.)

“New to You” will be the fourth single from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 and will follow “Stay With Me,” a collab with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell that debuted earlier this month. That track followed the 21 Savage team-up “New Money” (also released in July) and May’s “Potion,” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will also feature Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Lil Durk, Halsey, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg. The album is due Aug. 5, via Sony, and will be Harris’ first album since 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.