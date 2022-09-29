Charlie Puth & Shenseea Embark on a Psychedelic Beachside Romp In Calvin Harris’ ‘Obsessed’ Video

The psychedelic journey that has been Calvin Harris‘ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 continues Thursday (Sept. 29) with the just-released video for album track “Obsessed.”

The video features the song’s vocalists Charlie Puth and Shenseea, who in the video are posted up at a dreamy beachside bungalow (in fact, the yellow hut also featured on the album cover.) Filmed through a kaleidoscopic lens in locations including a recording studio, the beach and a vintage limousine, Puth plays the song’s lovesick protagonist pining for the person who “doesn’t even know my name,” while Shenseea is the apparently oblivious object of his affection.

The video is directed by Emil Nava, who’s helmed many previous clips for Harris, and extends the stoney technicolor vibe of previous album videos and the LP’s cover art.

Released Aug. 5, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 spent two weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 17. The album has a cavalcade of features including Pharrell, Halsey and Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, Normani, Tinashe, Offset, Latto and many more.

While Harris has not announced a tour behind this album, he’s played a number of high-profile shows this summer, with sets at Creamfields, a sold out show at a 52,000 person capacity stadium in Glasgow, in addition to his summer residency at Ushuaïa in Ibiza that wrapped earlier this month.