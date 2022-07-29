Calvin Harris Drops ‘New To You’ With Normani, Tinashe & Offset: Stream It Now

“New To You” indeed. The freshest single from Calvin Harris is the thus titled R&B-oriented jam, featuring a trio of stars in collaborators Tinashe, Normani and Offset.

Together, the foursome deliver a track that’s combines classy orchestral arrangements with glittery disco vibes.

“New to You” is the fourth single from Harris’ forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which drops Aug. 5 via Sony and is the followup to Harris’ 2017 hit Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. (Offset also featured on that album as part of Migos on the smash single “Slide,” which also featured Frank Ocean.)

“New To You” is the fourth album single, coming on the heels of “Stay With Me,” a collab with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell that debuted earlier this month. That track followed the 21 Savage team-up “New Money” (also released in July) and May’s “Potion,” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

In a reveal of the tracklist earlier this week, Harris revealed that Vol. 1 will also include “Stay With Me (Part 2)” which will again feature Halsey, Timberlake and Pharrell. Additionally, Stefflon Don, Chlöe and Coi Leray will feature together on “Woman Of The Year,” Charlie Puth and Shenseea will feature on “Obsessed,” Busta Rhymes will feature on “Ready Or Not,” Jorja Smith and Lil Durk will feature on “Somebody Else,” 6lack and Donae’o will beature on “Nothing More to Say,” Snoop Dogg and Latto will do their first ever collab with “Live My Best Life,” Swae Lee will feature on “Lean On Me,” and Pharrell will return for the Pusha T collab “Day One.”

Hear the song below.