Calvin Harris Announces New Album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’: ‘It’s Happening’

Making official what he’s been teasing for weeks, Calvin Harris on Wednesday (April 20) announced that he’s releasing a new album this summer.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2, the followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1, was announced via the Scottish producer’s social media, which featured a photo of a billboard near the 10 freeway near Indio, Calif., with the new album title. “Summer ’22 it’s happening,” Harris wrote in his Instagram caption for the image.

This billboard is one of many that major artists are using to advertise to fans coming to and from Coachella, which launched this past weekend in Indio and takes place again this weekend, April 22-14. (Harris is not performing at either weekend of this year’s mega-festival, but headlined the mainstage in 2016.)

Harris’ fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 marked a shift in sound from the big room EDM Harris helped pioneer, towards a more R&B-oriented style. The album, which featured collaborators including Frank Ocean, Migos, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart.

The producer has not released any music under his name since 2017, but since 2020 has released a series of house and acid house tracks under the name Love Regenerator. Harris also produced “I Heard You’re Married” from The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

See his announcement below: