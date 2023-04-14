Calvin Harris Drops Hardwell Remix of ‘Miracle’ Ahead of His Coachella Performance

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Hardwell have collab’d for the very first time, with the latter producer’s new edit of Harris and Goulding’s “Miracle.”

The Dutch producer gives the trance throwback a characteristic big room treatment, taking the original’s heavy kick drum and adding about a thousand layers of synth, turning the anthem into a completely effective maximal mainstage banger.

The original and the edit will likely make appearances in Harris’ set Saturday (April 15) at Coachella. The producer is playing the festival’s main stage after the headlining performance by BLACKPINK. Harris’ show marks the Scottish producer’s first time playing the festival since 2014, when he performed a headlining set that featured an appearance by Rihanna.

“Miracle” is currently in its fourth week on Dance/Electronic Songs, where it’s currently sitting at No. 8. Earlier this week the song also hit No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart, climbing 3-1, for its first stint at the summit.

The track marks Harris’ third collaboration over the last decade. Together, they hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2013 with “I Need Your Love.” Coming from Harris’ all time classic LP 18 Months, the song spent 25 weeks on the chart and served as a key track of the EDM era. 2014’s “Outside” — from Harris’ Motion — reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart.

Goulding was (and indeed remains) one of the genre’s most crucial voices, appearing on tracks by Harris, Skrillex, Major Lazer, Seven Lions and a flurry of other genre stars.