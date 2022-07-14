Calvin Harris Teases ‘Stay With Me’ Collab With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Williams: Watch

Calvin Harris performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 28, 2022 in Coventry, England.

Four of music’s biggest names are teaming up for a bid at song of the summer 2022. In a new teaser, Calvin Harris just gave fans their first taste of his upcoming song “Stay With Me” featuring Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake, which arrives Friday (July 15) alongside a sunset-colored music video starring all four music powerhouses.

Posted to the Scottish DJ’s Twitter Wednesday (July 13), the teaser video shows yellow, blue and purple-tinted shots of the musicians made to look like they were taped on a vintage camera. Harris poses in front of palm trees and a vibrant evening sky; Timberlake grooves among flashing lights; Pharrell ducks inside a white car; and Halsey dances in a color-changing hallway.

All the while, a snippet of the disco-inspired new track plays, featuring a pitch-distorted low voice repeating the word “dance” every two measures.

“Stay With Me is coming in 2 days…,” Harris captioned the post.

The “One Kiss” artist first announced the star-studded collaboration earlier this month, marking the first time Halsey, Timberlake and Williams have ever worked together. The song follows “New Money” featuring 21 Savage, released July 1, and the Dua Lipa-assisted “Potion,” which dropped at the end of May.

All three singles are leading the way for the eventual arrival of the producer’s sixth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which drops Aug. 5. His first record since 2017’s Vol. 1, it’ll also feature collaborations from Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

Watch Calvin Harris’ teaser video for “Stay With Me,” featuring Halsey, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake, below: