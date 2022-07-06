Calvin Harris Reveals Release Date for New Collab With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell

Calvin Harris attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

As the release date of Calvin Harris forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 gets closer, the powerhouse producer is teasing the album’s third single — and its trio of true superstar collaborators.

On Wednesday (July 6) on Twitter, Harris announced Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell as the featured artists on the track “Stay With Me.” The song is set to drop next Friday, July 15. The featured trio were among the horde of Funk Wav collaborators Harris announced last week, a list that also includes Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

The latest reveal is the first announcement that Halsey, Timberlake and Pharrell will appear on the same song. It’s the trio’s first time collaborating together.

“Stay With Me” will follow the album’s previous two singles: “New Money” featuring 21 Savage that was released last Friday (July 1), and the Dua Lipa collab “Potion,” which dropped at the tail end of May.

Out on Aug. 5 via Sony, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is emulating its predecessor with its gaggle of big-name featured artists. The first album, released in 2017, featured Katy Perry, Migos, Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell and other A-listers.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spending 42 weeks on the chart. This will be Harris’ sixth studio album since he launched in 2007 with the classic I Created Disco, and went on to pioneer the EDM sound via hits including “Summer,” “Feel So Close” and “We Found Love.”

See his announcement for “Stay With Me” below: