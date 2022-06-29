Calvin Harris Announces All-Star Collection of Featured Artists for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Five years after the release of his excellent Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 LP, Calvin Harris is gearing up for the release of its companion piece, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 — and he’s bringing an impressive list of friends with him on the adventure.

On Wednesday (June 29), the Scottish producer announced on social media that his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will feature 21 Savage, British rapper Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Halsey, Offset, 6lack, Justin Timberlake, rapper Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg. See the vibey coastal announcement video — soundtracked by a slow-burn guitar solo presumably taken from the new album — below.

This collection of superstars will join previously announced album collaborator Dua Lip and Young Thug, the vocalists on the album’s first single “Potion” that was released in May. A release date for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 has not yet been announced, although Harris did advise that the album will be coming this summer.

Released in 2017, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 featured collaborations with Young Thug, Frank Ocean, Migos, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spending 42 weeks on the chart. It’s Harris’ last album release, with the producer shifting toward his acid house-oriented Love Regenerator project over the last few years. This will be Harris’ sixth studio album since he launched in 2007 with the classic I Created Disco and went on to pioneer the EDM sound via hits including “Summer,” “Feel So Close” and “We Found Love.”