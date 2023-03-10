Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Drop Trance Anthem ‘Miracle’: Stream It Now

Dance music power couple Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have returned with a trance anthem.

Out now, “Miracle” is pure trance, marking each artist’s venture into the genre. “I’m asking you to believe, to believe in a miracle” urges Goulding over Harris’ urgently celestial production that gives light Robert Miles/”Children” vibes.

Harris takes us back in time with punchy ’90s rave vibes, keys and some breakbeat in the outro.

“Miracle” — which Harris teased this past January — marks Harris and Goulding’s third collaboration in the last ten years.

Together, they hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2013 with “I Need Your Love.” Coming from Harris’ all time classic LP 18 Months, the song spent 25 weeks on the chart and served as a key track of the EDM era. 2014’s “Outside” — from Harris’ Motion — reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart. Goulding was indeed one of the genre’s most crucial voices, appearing on tracks by Harris, Skrillex, Major Lazer, Seven Lions and a flurry of other genre stars.

Harris is also set to headline Coachella next month, a return to the desert fest that will follow the release of his 2022 LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. II, which featured collaborators including Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg and many more. That R&B-focused album followed Harris’ acid house Love Regenerator project, which produced an EP and several singles, including the Steve Lacy featuring “Live Without Your Love.”

Stream “Miracle” below.