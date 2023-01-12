×
×
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Are Back in the Studio Together

The Scottish producer shared a studio selfie of himself alongside Goulding on social media.

Calvin Harris Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at the Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/GI

Together, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding delivered a pair of EDM classics with 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and 2014’s “Outside.” Now it looks like we may be getting more music from the pair.

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Harris tweeted a casual photo of himself and Goulding in the studio, writing simply “back in the studio with Ellie Goulding!!” along with a CD emoji. In the photo Goulding, dressed all in black, smiles for the camera while standing in front of the mic clutching her headphones, while Harris, bearded, smiling and draped in green flannel, handles selfie duty.

Together, Harris and Goulding hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2013 with “I Need Your Love.” Coming from Harris’ all time classic LP 18 Months, the song spent 25 weeks on the chart and served as a key track of the EDM era. 2014’s “Outside” — from Harris’ Motion — reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart. Goulding was indeed one of the genre’s most crucial voices, appearing on tracks by Harris, Skrillex, Major Lazer, Seven Lions and a flurry of other genre stars.

In timing that perhaps means something but could also mean nothing at all, this news comes two days after it was announced that Harris is returning to Coachella this year, a show that will mark his first time playing the fest since 2014.

Either way, any new music from Harris would function as the followup to his 2022 album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. II, which itself featured a hefty list of collaborators including Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg and many more.

See Harris ad Goulding’s studio picture below.

