Calvin Harris Drops 21 Savage Collab ‘New Money’: Listen

The track is the second single from Harris' forthcoming LP 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,' coming August 5.

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 20, 2019 in London. Jeff Spicer/GI

The “wavs” are getting progressively bouncier with the release of “New Money,” the second single from Calvin HarrisFunk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, set to drop Aug. 5 via Sony Music.

The track, the Scottish producer’s first collaboration with 21 Savage, is a breeze of fresh summer air. “New Money” fuses chill with hip-hop and a touch of yacht rock, complete with a guitar solo.

Harris first teased “New Money” on social media yesterday (June 30), the day after he dropped the complete list of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.’s featured artists. This truly impressive crew includes Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Tinashe, Normani, Shenseea, British rapper Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack,  rapper Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the vocalists on May’s lead album single, “Potion.”

The “New Money” drop will expand an already major moment for 21 Savage, whose Drake collab “Jimmy Cooks”  debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week. This collaboration mark 21 Savage’s second Hot 100 No. 1.

Released in 2017, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 featured a few of the same collaborators as the forthcoming LP, including  Young Thug and Pharrell Williams, along with Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Migos, and Nicki Minaj. Thea album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spending 42 weeks on the chart.

It’s also Harris’ last album release, with the producer shifting toward his acid house-oriented Love Regenerator project over the last few years. This will be Harris’ sixth studio album since he launched in 2007 with the classic I Created Disco and went on to pioneer the EDM sound via hits including “Summer,” “Feel So Close” and “We Found Love.”

Listen to the song below.

