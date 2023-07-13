×
Camila Cabello’s Meditative Calm Content Is Now Available on Spotify

Through the new partnership between Calm and Spotify, content from stars like Jay Shetty and Mel Mah are now available on the streaming platform.

Camila Cabello arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner

Calm and Spotify announced on Thursday (July 13) that they’ve partnered to make mindfulness more accessible in day-to-day life.

Eleven of the meditation app’s shows are now on the streaming platform, specially curated to support mental wellbeing by helping improve sleep, reducing stress and anxiety and building mindful habits. Therefore, those without a Calm subscription can still enjoy the practices the platform has to offer.

Among the Calm content now available on Spotify is Camila Cabello‘s popular Breathe Into It sessions, in which the “Havana” singer discusses the unpredictable nature of life, and how she found grace, peace and positivity amid struggles with boundaries and social media. The superstar has often cited meditation as a useful practice in her life, noting that turning off social media and opting to meditate “helps me so much.”

Those looking for a dose of mindfulness can also enjoy episodes of Calm for Sleep, Calm for Stress & Anxiety, Calm for Meditation, Calm for Beginners, Calm for Kids, and episodes of Daily Mindfulness featuring voices from Jay Shetty, Mel Mah and Tamara Levitt.

Stream Cabello’s Breathe Into It episodes on Spotify here (and listen to a preview below), and if you’re looking for more, sign up for Calm here.

