Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Kane Brown & More ‘Sqaud Up’ for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Trailer: Watch

Surrounded by a gang of girls, Minaj advises players to "pull up with the Barbz" when getting ready for gameplay.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj in the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Courtesy Photo

Are you ready to squad up? Some of your favorite rappers and pop stars are.

On Sunday, Call of Duty released a trailer for the newest installment of its video game series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and enlisted a few music industry heavyweights to get fans inspired to play.

The trailer kicks off in an airplane hangar, with Lil Baby as a drill sergeant, corralling troops with a cry of “left, left, left, right, left.” His troops — on motorcycles with their engines ready to roar — head out as he shouts “Squad up!” into the hangar. From the interior of a monster truck, Lil Baby sings, “It don’t matter where you’ve been/ Modern Warfare is back again.”

Kane Brown then swoops in for the assist, from a vastly different setting. The country singer takes a break from an intimate set at a dive bar and tells all the patrons in attendance — who line-dance to the beat of the track — to “drop on in/ no time to waste,” before Nicki Minaj, appropriately dressed in a camouflage-printed skirt, effortlessly spits “pull up with the Barbz/ superheroes, no capes” with a squad of girls as backup.

Athletes, actors and video game streamers also made appearances in the promotional short too, with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, English soccer player Bukayo Saka and more getting face time in the ad. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — which is notably not a reboot of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — will become available for purchase on Oct. 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox One. Players who preorder the game digitally, however, can start playing the new campaign starting Oct. 20.

Watch the video game trailer below.

