California’s Northern Nights to Become First U.S. Festival With Multiple Onsite Cannabis Dispensaries

California’s Northern Nights festival is expanding their cannabis offerings with the addition of multiple onsite dispensaries upon its return this July, organizers announced on Wednesday (April 20).

Located at stages throughout the festival, these dispensaries will join the event’s Tree House area, where attendees have been able to legally purchase and consume cannabis products since 2019. The addition of this area followed the 2018 passing of AB202, a California state bill that allowed for legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption at private events.

Northern Nights Music Group, the company behind the festival, was a key co-developer and lobbyist for this bill. The Tree House at Northern Nights 2019 was the first temporary event at a music festival to successfully incorporate a cannabis concessionaire model, with this installation followed shortly thereafter by the Grass Lands area at San Francisco’s Outside Lands in 2019.

Focused on programming that marries music and cannabis culture, the 2022 iteration of Northern Nights will become the first U.S. festival to host multiple onsite dispensaries. Cannabis can be legally consumed anywhere within the grounds of the festival, which takes place July 15-17, 2022 in Piercy, Calif. This location is at the center of Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, the United States’ largest cannabis producing region made up of Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity Counties.

Northern Nights has not yet announced which dispensaries will be involved in the expanded cannabis sales for 2022. The 2019 event showcased cannabis products from California, the Emerald Triangle and others from around the United States.

The 2022 Northern Nights music lineup features Claude VonStroke, CloZee, TroyBoi, Elderbrook, J. Worra, Qrion, SNBRN and many more. Additional programming include The Emerald Cup showcasing the winners of their upcoming Emerald Cup Awards, happening May 14 in Los Angeles. Northern Nights will also offer yoga and wellness program, including cannabis-themed activities on the festival grounds.