Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Was ‘Very Difficult to Live With’ During Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about Kim Kardashian‘s romantic relationships as a guest on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday (May 24), and shared her thoughts about her former stepdaughter’s estranged husband Kanye West and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“He was very difficult to live with,” Jenner said of West, though she added that the rapper supported her when she transitioned back in 2015.

“Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim,” she shifted gears, talking about the SNL star’s growing relationship with Kardashian. “We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

Kardashian began dating Davidson in the fall, soon after she hosted Saturday Night Live and nearly a year after she filed for divorce from Ye. The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Jenner shared that she ended up meeting the 28-year-old comedian when the Skims founder brought him to the former Olympian’s Malibu home recently. “[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” she said. “Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Watch the full episode of The Pivot Podcast below.